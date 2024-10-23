Maryland Weather: Breezy & cooler Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Our streak of pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler compared to recent temperatures.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the 50s across the area. A cold front will move into the region by early Thursday morning, bringing gusty northwesterly winds and cooler afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday night will be noticeably colder, with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. On Friday, highs will reach the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies with lighter winds.

The nice weather will persist into the weekend. Saturday will feature sunny skies with a few clouds, accompanied by gusty northwest winds as another cold front moves through. This front will bring temperatures down into the 30s and 40s on Saturday night, with widespread 30s expected by Monday morning.

Sunday's highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s. No significant rain chances are in the forecast through early next week. Temperatures will start cool and gradually warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Low temperatures at night will begin in the chilly 30s early next week, rising into the 50s by mid-to-late week.