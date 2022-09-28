Maryland Weather: Cool, comfortable Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- It's another cool but comfortable day in the Baltimore area as a streak of easy, breezy weather continues.
Temperatures are expected to top out around 70 Wednesday afternoon, with a low of 52 this evening.
Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, but rain moves in Friday.
We are likely to see some impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, bad news for any weekend plans.
The rain continues through the weekend, possibly into Monday and Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.