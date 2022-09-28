Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Cool, comfortable Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's another cool but comfortable day in the Baltimore area as a streak of easy, breezy weather continues. 

Temperatures are expected to top out around 70 Wednesday afternoon, with a low of 52 this evening. 

Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, but rain moves in Friday. 

We are likely to see some impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, bad news for any weekend plans. 

The rain continues through the weekend, possibly into Monday and Tuesday.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 7:04 AM

