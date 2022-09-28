Maryland Weather: Cool, comfortable Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- It's another cool but comfortable day in the Baltimore area as a streak of easy, breezy weather continues.

Temperatures are expected to top out around 70 Wednesday afternoon, with a low of 52 this evening.

#WJZFirstAlert

A beautiful morning in #Baltimore! Mostly sunny through the day with temps topping out near 70. We stay bright and dry through Friday but we may be looking at a wet weekend thanks to #Ian.#WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/wX8YUO4KTa — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 28, 2022

Thursday is expected to be very similar to Wednesday, but rain moves in Friday.

We are likely to see some impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, bad news for any weekend plans.

The rain continues through the weekend, possibly into Monday and Tuesday.