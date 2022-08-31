Maryland Weather: Comfy, dry and sunny Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Much more comfortable air has settled in across Maryland. Our Wednesday will still be warm, but there's a drop in temperature & humidity.

The cold front that moved through last night has cleared the state and is pushing offshore, and behind it, NW winds are ushering in cooler temperatures.

We started our day with some refreshing to mid to upper 60s and we'll top out in the mid-80s this afternoon.

The heat index was in or near the triple digits Monday and Tuesday, but the high Wednesday is near 87 with low humidity.

Thanks to the drop in the humidity, the mid 80s will actually feel like the mid 80s.

With temps in the low 70s in the morning, it'll feel refreshing. The afternoon will be warm, but not sticky.

#WJZFirstAlert

Back To School Day 3 and it's a lovely one! So much sunshine, mid 80s and we've ditched the humidity!#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/oHeV0dQFBj — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 31, 2022

The wonderful weather doesn't stop here! High pressure will keep us partly to mostly sunny and rain free through Saturday!

Unfortunately, the calm weather doesn't hold through our Labor Day Weekend.

Storms are possible on both Sunday and Monday.