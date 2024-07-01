Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Comfy & calm before stormy & sticky holiday

By Meg McNamara

BALTIMORE -- After a hot, sticky and stormy weekend, we are kicking off the new month and week with cool and clear conditions!

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. North winds between 10-20 mph are adding to the refreshing feel out there and will continue to do so throughout the day. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible. 

The rest of the day will feature tons of sunshine, low humidity and low 80s. Tuesday another beauty but we'll hit the mid 80 instead. Temperatures climb on Wednesday when we make our way to 90°. 

Tropical heat and humidity return for Independence Day on Thursday. It's going to be a tough day to be outside so please stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. Strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours, which may put a damper on some fireworks displays. We'll keep you posted on that over the next few days. 

More heat, humidity, and storms continue Friday into Saturday. 

Meg McNamara
Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

