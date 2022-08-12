Maryland Weather: Comfortable Friday to start a pleasant weekend
BALTIMORE -- Get outside today if you can Friday! We have beat the heat for now and are at the start of a very comfortable weekend in the Baltimore area.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 83 degrees. If you head out before 7 this morning you might see some isolated showers.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 62.
Saturday and Sunday will be more of the same with a high near 83.
Our First Alert Weather team is tracking the chance for showers and storms come Monday.
If you're heading east to the beach this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation reminds drivers of the best times to cross the Bay Bridge to avoid traffic.
