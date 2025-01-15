Maryland Weather: Arctic Air to Dominate the Forecast

BALTIMORE -- It will be cold again tonight across the region, with overnight low temperatures dipping into the teens. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves through late in the morning and into the afternoon.

This disturbance may bring a chance for a stray snow shower in the afternoon. However, no significant impacts are expected. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 30s.

Brief Warm-Up Before Another Cold Front

A brief warm-up begins Friday, with highs climbing into the low 40s. This warming trend will continue into Saturday. Another storm system will approach the area Saturday, bringing a chance of showers.

The next batch of Arctic air will push into the region late Sunday. After Sunday's highs in the mid-30s, temperatures will drop as the evening progresses. Snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a storm system bypasses the area to the south.

While it's too early to determine specifics, there may be a chance for accumulating snow with this system. Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the situation.

Martin Luther King Day Brings Bitter Cold

As we head into Martin Luther King Day, a prolonged stretch of bitterly cold temperatures is expected. These may be the coldest conditions in terms of both temperatures and wind chills that we've seen this season, and perhaps in several years.

Highs on Monday will only reach the mid-20s after starting the morning in the mid-teens. Wind chills Monday morning are likely to range from single digits to near zero and will remain in the teens throughout the afternoon.

Coldest Days of the Week

Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be the coldest of the week. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits, with wind chills falling below zero across much of the region.

West of Baltimore : Areas like Westminster could see wind chills drop into the teens below zero.

: Areas like Westminster could see wind chills drop into the teens below zero. Baltimore Metro: Wind chills are expected to range between five and 10 below zero.

Tuesday's high temperatures will not climb out of the teens. By Tuesday night, temperatures will again fall into the single digits, with subzero wind chills continuing into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will reach the low to mid-20s.

Slight Moderation Later in the Week

Wednesday night won't be as frigid, but temperatures will still drop into the low to mid-teens. By Thursday afternoon, highs will approach 30 degrees.

We are closely watching the weather pattern heading into next week. If moisture spreads into the region, it could bring wintry weather. While the chances for precipitation remain low during this Arctic outbreak, there is potential for wintry conditions toward the end of the week.