Maryland Weather: Cold start to Sunday, warm up on the way

BALTIMORE—After a cold start to Sunday, temperatures rebound this afternoon with plenty of sunshine to close out the weekend.

Today

It's a cold start to the day, especially compared to this time yesterday. If we can get through this morning, it's only up from here--temperature wise. We can expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds shift out of the south, which will make it feel slightly warmer compared to yesterday as well.

Monday

The start of the week features warmer air settling in with high temperatures in the low 60s. It's a pleasant spring-like day with partly sunny skies. Be sure to get out and enjoy because rain chances increase by Tuesday afternoon.

Monday Night

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, temperatures register more than 10 degrees above average in the low to mid-60s. The day starts out partly sunny, but then more clouds push in during the afternoon and the chance for a shower increases.

Colder Air Returns

A potent cold front moves through midweek and this will lead to a period of more widespread rain and gusty winds, with the chance for a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves through late Wednesday. A few snowflakes could fall into early Thursday morning, if the cold air can get in fast enough. Chances are low at this point, but it's something to watch. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.