Maryland Weather: Cold Monday, but a warm up is on its way

BALTIMORE -- If you are returning to work after a holiday weekend, you are waking up to yet another brutally cold morning.

But, don't fret, a warm front is on its way.

We will be in the low 30s Monday.

The average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 28 degrees.

#WJZFirstAlert

It's another very cold morning BUT today is our final day in this brutally cold stretch! Highs this afternoon will be in the low 30s & we'll be in the 60s this weekend!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/w1lOhCGluQ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 26, 2022

On Tuesday, there will be a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. On Wednesday, there will be a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

The high will move to nearly 50 degrees on Thursday with the low near the mid-30s. Then there will be a high of a large warmup on Friday, which will have a high of 58 degrees and a low of 39 degrees.

#WJZFirstAlert It’s another brutally cold morning but a warm front is on the way! Highs today in the low 30s but 40s are on deck tomorrow. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/lbjnBhMteT — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 26, 2022

Saturday, the last day of 2022, the high temperature will reach 55 degrees and the low temperature will be just 52 degrees.

There may be some rain, and only rain, late Saturday night. And how that will affect New Year's Eve fireworks remains to be seen.

Then on Sunday, New Year's Day, the high will move to 62 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.

Given the wind chill of around -10° around 7 a.m. on Saturday and a forecast high of 62 degrees next Sunday, that is a 72 degrees difference in what it will feel like outside.

In closing, let's put what we just lived through in perspective. Saturday's maximum temperature of 20 degrees tied for the daily lowest maximum temperature at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set in 1892.