Maryland Weather: Clear, cold overnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with temperatures dipping well into the 20s for most areas.

Low to mid-20s will be likely west of I-95 with upper 20s to near 30 near the Chesapeake Bay.

More sunshine is expected on Friday with highs near 50.

COLDER TONIGHT: Temps will fall well into the 20s for many locations under clear skies. Warmer weather returns Friday with temps around 50° and partly cloudy skies. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/mLavvT3S0j — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 1, 2022

Expect a few clouds late Friday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Clouds will thicken overnight Friday with chances for rain arriving by Saturday morning.

Fortunately, the pattern we are in right now is very progressive, meaning storm systems move in and move out quickly.

Rain should end by mid to late morning Saturday with only a stray shower possible through the afternoon.

Clearing skies are expected by late afternoon with temperatures dropping once again overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the wake of the front.

Sunny skies and highs in the 40s can be expected on Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start dry with increasing clouds later Monday. Chance for showers will return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday with temps in the 50s for highs.