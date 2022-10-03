Maryland Weather: Chilly, wet Monday

BALTIMORE -- Clouds, occasional showers, and a northeast breeze will continue through Monday into Tuesday as a stubborn low pressure sits just offshore.

The heavier, steadier rain will likely remain over on the Eastern Shore, especially on Monday.

#WJZFirstAlert

I'm starting to feel like a broken record but we'll be dealing with off and on rain today, tomorrow and even into Wednesday morning. I think we get a break from the wet weather this afternoon before it ramps back up this evening.#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/gizZcDbXjM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 3, 2022

Tuesday will see the steadier rain move back west closer to I-95 before retreating by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will not get out of the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s.

#WJZFirstAlert

A cool morning and we don't make much progress from here! Highs will be in the low 50s. Today and Tuesday are feeling more like November than early October!#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/4HoRvVI1R3 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 3, 2022

Sunshine returns Wednesday and it will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

The best days of the week will be Thursday and Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

Another cold front arrives later Friday bringing cooler weather back to the area for the weekend, but sunshine will continue through Sunday.

Next weekend will be much better than this one.