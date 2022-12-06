Maryland Weather: Cloudy skies Wednesday, temps in mid 50's Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Rain chances have ended across the area for the time being as a cold front moves through the region. This will bring some drier air into the area overnight into Thursday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tonight, but some breaks in the clouds are possible by Thursday morning, and increasing clouds as another storm system approaches in the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 50s. Some changes in the forecast now keep the highest rain chances just south of our area through the day Friday.

We will still see an opportunity for showers, but it will not be as wet as previously thought.

Friday's highs will reach the upper 40s.

Lingering showers can be expected early Saturday, followed by another round of showers early Sunday. Dry weather can be expected in-between.

Temperatures this weekend will mainly be in the 40s. The next chance of rain will move in by the middle of next week. This means sunshine and dry weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Temps will remain in the 40s for highs most of next week, and overnight lows will be in the 30s for the next week.