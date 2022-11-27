Maryland Weather: Cloudy Morning With Some Rainfall

BALTIMORE -- Clouds have already spread over the region with rain expected to begin mid-morning.

Rainfall totals look consistent with yesterday with 0.35-0.75 inches still expected. Rain will last into the late afternoon with just a spotty shower hanging around overnight.

This storm will also bring windy conditions with maximum gusts of 30-40 mph likely.

High pressure will build in for Monday and Tuesday leading to dry conditions.

A tight pressure gradient will likely lead to breezy conditions on Monday with a mix of clouds and sun expected.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but a bit cooler. A strengthening low moving through the Great Lakes Tuesday will swing a cold front through the region on Wednesday.

There are still little differences between models on exact timing but overall seems well modeled with decent rain and strong wind gusts expected.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front leading to a colder Thursday but high pressure will build back in allowing for dry and mainly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday.