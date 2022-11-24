Maryland Weather: Clouds will swoop in ahead of Black Friday

BALTIMORE -- Happy Thanksgiving! Clouds will increase across the area overnight with temperatures holding steady at around 40 degrees on Friday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with chances for showers for the first part of the day with rain chances diminishing by afternoon with some partial clearing.

Skies will clear overnight through Saturday morning with clouds moving back in Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of the next storm system.

Rain will move back in during the day Sunday with the next storm system. Temps throughout the weekend will reach the 50s for highs.

By Sunday night, the area will dry out. Dry weather is expected to start next week.

The first couple of days of next week will be dry, with a return to rain chances by mid-week with another storm system.

Temperatures through next week will be mainly in the 50s for highs with lows in the 30s and 40s.