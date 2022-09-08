Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Clouds and rain could return on Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The scattered showers that have peppered the region will end on Wednesday night.

Some sunshine will return to the area Thursday. 

Temperatures will reach around 80 for highs Thursday afternoon. 

Expect dry weather on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. 

Clouds will thicken during the day on Saturday and through Saturday night. 

Rain chances will increase by Sunday afternoon and will continue off and on through the middle of next week.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 10:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

