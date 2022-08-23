Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Mostly clear, warm Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Monday night forecast
Derek Beasley has your Monday night forecast 02:25

BALTIMORE -- Parts of the Baltimore region saw heavy rainfall Monday morning and evening, but it's looking mostly clear Tuesday. 

There will be plenty of sunshine with a high near 87. 

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s each afternoon through Thursday. 

It will remain dry through over the next few days with rain chances returning to the forecast late this week and this weekend as another front approaches.

Overall, this week's weather looks uneventful.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.