Maryland Weather: Mostly clear, warm Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Parts of the Baltimore region saw heavy rainfall Monday morning and evening, but it's looking mostly clear Tuesday.

There will be plenty of sunshine with a high near 87.

Plenty of sunshine for #Baltimore City School teachers as they head back to the classroom today! Temperatures are seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s!#WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/WYWWbWYfBJ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 23, 2022

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s each afternoon through Thursday.

It will remain dry through over the next few days with rain chances returning to the forecast late this week and this weekend as another front approaches.

Overall, this week's weather looks uneventful.