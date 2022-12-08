Maryland Weather: Clouds clear out overnight, but temps dip into the 30s

BALTIMORE -- Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue tonight as a storm system passes just south of the area.

There is a small chance that a shower or two could sneak across the Potomac into parts of Western and central Maryland, otherwise, the forecast will remain dry.

Clouds will likely clear out late tonight as the system bypasses the area to the south.

Potential exists for some light wintry weather in far Western Maryland late Saturday night/early Sunday. Some light snow/ice accumulations will be possible and could impact travel. Any accumulations that occur will be minor. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/om9IYbqZW2 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) December 8, 2022

Expect temps tonight to dip into the upper 30s. Sun and a few clouds can be expected Friday with highs in the 40s.

Another weak disturbance will affect the area late Friday night into early Saturday with a slim chance for a shower along with increased cloud cover.

It will be cold enough for the possibility of some light wintry weather in far Western Maryland by early Saturday morning.

Another system will bring another chance on Sunday morning with light accumulations of ice and snow across Garrett and Allegany counties although the chances will be MUCH higher farther north into Pennsylvania.

Expect a chance of showers for the Baltimore Area on Sunday morning with dry weather for the afternoon.

Next week, expect sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

Temps will reach the 40s for highs with lows mainly in the 30s.

The next storm system will approach the area late Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday night with high chances for rain Thursday into Thursday night before tapering off Friday morning.

Expect highs in the 40s through the period.