Maryland Weather: Breezy, comfortable Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area has a comfortable, breezy Tuesday to look forward to.

We'll see a high of 73 degrees after a morning starting in the 50s. You might want to grab that jacket, but will likely end up taking it off come midday.

Dress warmly for your first Fall Tuesday. High near 73°. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/NyWHWfXU0C — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 27, 2022

It will be partly cloudy this morning, but mostly sunny by the afternoon.

We'll be seeing highs hovering around 70 for the rest of the week. The chance for showers is expected to return Friday night and linger through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.