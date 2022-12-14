Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!

Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.

Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.

This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.

Ice Storm Warning for Garrett & Allegany Counties starting this evening through late Thursday night. Winter Weather Advisory for northern and central Maryland, including the #Baltimore area from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

Power outages and downed trees are likely.

The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory for northern and central Maryland, including the Baltimore area from late tonight through Thursday afternoon where a tenth of in inch of ice is possible.

Freezing rain will lead to ice totals of one to two-tenths of an inch.

Plan for slick spots during the morning commute.

The wintry mix will transition to wet weather by mid-morning and plan for a soggy day and night from there.

Some heavy rainfall will be possible at times.

Rain totals could exceed 2" in some isolated spots, but in general between 1-2" of total rainfall can be expected by late Thursday night.

The storm system will move quickly out of the area, and most areas will be rain-free by Friday morning.

Of course, we want to get you ready for today as well! For our Wednesday, a frigid and frosty morning is underway.

Temperatures are in the upper teens and twenty under clear skies.

Brrr! Don't be caught off guard! It is cooooold out there. Please make sure you have the heavy coat, hat, gloves and scarf before you head out this morning. And make sure your kids are very bundled up as well. It's a frigid morning at the bus stop!

We won't stay clear though.

Clouds will filter in ahead of the storm system as temperatures top out in the low 40s.