Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.

Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.

The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.

Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.

Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.

Ice Storm Warning for Garrett & Allegany Counties starting this evening through late Thursday night. Winter Weather Advisory for northern and central Maryland, including the Baltimore area from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

The highest ice totals will be in Garrett & Allegany Counties which is why they are under Ice Storm Warnings starting this evening.

Ice totals up to half an inch are possible, with sleet accumulations up to one inch expected.

This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous in far western parts of the state.

Power outages and downed trees are likely.

The wintry mix will begin around midnight and spread into Central Maryland between 4 to 6 am.

A Winter Weather Advisory for northern and central Maryland, including the Baltimore area from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

Freezing rain will lead to ice totals of one to two-tenths of an inch.

It looks like the change over to a cold and persistent rain will be in the mid-morning so plan for a soggy day and night from there.

Rain totals could exceed 2" in some isolated spots, but in general between 1-2" of total rainfall can be expected by late Thursday night.

The storm system will move quickly out of the area, with most areas drying out before sunrise.

