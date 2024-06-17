Brace for a blistering heat wave that begins Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- After a stunning Father's Day Weekend, our attention turns to the climbing temperatures.

Our first heat wave of the season begins today. We have issued ALERT DAYS Friday through Sunday due to potentially dangerous heat.

We are starting the work week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon with moderate levels of humidity.

One spot that will avoid the serious heat this week is down by the Ocean. Towns and communities up and down the Maryland and Delaware Atlantic Ocean shoreline will feel a refreshing and gusty sea breeze each and every afternoon.

This will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower to middle 80s during the hottest part of the day. So if you're planning to head to the Atlantic beaches, the trip will be well with your time with the amount of relief going to be felt here.

The heat Tuesday through Thursday will gradually ramp up in intensity. We'll see highs in the lower to middle 90s with moderate levels of humidity. Heat index values will reach between 95 and 100. Even though this isn't the most dangerous part of the heat wave, you will want to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade from the sun, and make sure you're checking in on your pets and the elderly.

The heat becomes dangerous Friday through Sunday with WJZ ALERT DAYS issued for the potential of extreme and dangerous heat. High temperatures will reach between 95 and 100 each afternoon with heat index values 100 to 105, possibly higher. During this time, please avoid long periods of time out in the sun, stay hydrated, and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages. Overnight lows will also be much warmer with many places only dipping into the middle to upper 70s. Some of the urban centers in Baltimore will not fall below 80 degrees at night.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and early evening during the weekend. These storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will get the cooling and drenching downpours. This means you will need to water your gardens this week. Please water responsibly as we may be entering drought conditions in the next few weeks if we don't start to see rain more frequently.

The real tough heat should begin to ease next week as the chance for thunderstorms increases and the intense heat dome weakens a bit. While we will see some relief, it still will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s