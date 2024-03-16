Maryland weather: Big changes move in this weekend

BALTIMORE-- Dry skies as you roll out of bed this Saturday AM. A little change from just 24 hours ago, with a noticeable shift in winds.

Starting off we are already 10 degrees cooler in a few locations this morning, so the double layer or jacket combo is the way to go. We will see sunshine do its part over the next several hours and really help to boost those temperatures.

Dark and Early my friends. It looks like a cooler spell will settle over us today but eventually bring that sunshine back. Bundle up this AM! pic.twitter.com/YnWG8t77IJ — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) March 16, 2024

By the late morning we will see temperatures start to climb into the 40s and 50s, though gradual in nature.

Highs for your Saturday are expected in the middle 60s with partly sunny conditions.

Lows for tonight settle into the 30s and 40s once again. Clear skies will carry us into Sunday.

Sunday, your St. Patrick's Day, we will have a shot at a few showers but very very isolated in nature.

Then comes the cool-down, just in time for spring!

Next week brings back the 40s and 50s for highs. This will be some of the coolest air of the workweek.

Eventually, we will see temperatures rebound by the end of next week.