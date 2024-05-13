Maryland Weather: Showers return Tuesday and last into Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Showers develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. A steadier rain develops Tuesday night into Wednesday.

After a spectacular afternoon of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This will be an outstanding evening to be outside. Look for temperatures to gradually cool into the 60s later this evening.

Soak up every ounce of sunshine you can through this evening because rain returns for primary election day Tuesday. Expect cloudy weather during the morning, but that's the time when we're looking at the driest voting conditions. Showers will develop midday into the afternoon hours. Expect highs to top out in the lower 70s.

Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. While there will be a number of hours of wet weather Tuesday afternoon and evening, fortunately the rain is looking to stay on the light side. So flooding should not be a concern.

A steadier to heavy round of rain is likely Wednesday. This is when we could encounter a few thunderstorms as well. With an abundance of humidity and periods of rain throughout the day, rainfall totals could approach 1 inch in some locations. While widespread flooding is not in the forecast, some localized street and urban flooding will be possible.

Showers may linger into Thursday as this coastal area of low pressure gradually eases to the east. With additional clouds and possible wet weather, temperatures will stay in the middle 70s.

Friday will start dry, but showers will become possible later in the day and especially by Friday night. This next round of rain with a slow moving area of low pressure will also be slow to leave us. Expect periods of rain throughout Saturday with showers lingering into part of Sunday. Saturday looks to have the heavier rain of the two weekend days.