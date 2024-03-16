Maryland weather: Blustery & pleasant Saint Patrick's Day
BALTIMORE-- Seasonably cool & dry weather is expected tonight. Saint Patrick's Day looks dry & nice with highs in the 60s.
After a beautiful Saturday, we'll see a nice and quiet Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. While there could be a few sprinkles or light showers north of the Maryland and Pennsylvania state line, most of our area will remain dry.
Saint Patrick's Day looks like a weather winner across the state. We'll see a blend of high clouds and some sunshine. A gusty wind out of the west will help warm temperatures up into the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected across the state. You'll likely need a spring jacket with the gusty & cool breeze.
With the recent dry and warm weather, pollen counts are running high. Tree and mold pollen levels remain high and should continue at high levels until we get some signficant rain. We don't have a shot of any measurable rain until late next week or next Saturday. So please take all of the steps you normally do this time of year to reduce the effects of pollen on your allergies.
We will see up and down temperatures for most of next week. The coolest days will be Monday and Tuesday with a blustery wind and temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We'll see variable clouds with some sunshine. The wind will make temperatures feel colder. It's not even out of the question we get a passing sprinkle or flurry Tuesday.
Temperatures briefly warm up on Wednesday to near 60 degrees. A strong cold front will cross the area late Wednesday bringing another shot of chilly weather Thursday into Friday.
Right now, we'll be keeping a close eye on next Saturday. An area of low pressure may track along the eastern seaboard bringing rain and wind. Right now it's too early to determine how much this storm may or may not impact us. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to next weekend.