Maryland weather: Blustery & pleasant Saint Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE-- Seasonably cool & dry weather is expected tonight. Saint Patrick's Day looks dry & nice with highs in the 60s.

After a beautiful Saturday, we'll see a nice and quiet Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. While there could be a few sprinkles or light showers north of the Maryland and Pennsylvania state line, most of our area will remain dry.

COMFORTABLY COOL TONIGHT: We'll see a mix of clouds & stars tonight, but no rain is expected. Overnight lows will be somewhat mild for this time of year in the upper 40s to lower 50s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/T63vBmf3Xt — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 16, 2024

Saint Patrick's Day looks like a weather winner across the state. We'll see a blend of high clouds and some sunshine. A gusty wind out of the west will help warm temperatures up into the lower to middle 60s during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected across the state. You'll likely need a spring jacket with the gusty & cool breeze.

COMFORTABLY COOL TONIGHT: We'll see a mix of clouds & stars tonight, but no rain is expected. Overnight lows will be somewhat mild for this time of year in the upper 40s to lower 50s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/T63vBmf3Xt — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 16, 2024

With the recent dry and warm weather, pollen counts are running high. Tree and mold pollen levels remain high and should continue at high levels until we get some signficant rain. We don't have a shot of any measurable rain until late next week or next Saturday. So please take all of the steps you normally do this time of year to reduce the effects of pollen on your allergies.

HIGH POLLEN COUNTS CONTINUE ACROSS MARYLAND: The mild temperatures and gusty breeze means the pollen is in abundance across the area. There's no significant rain to flush it out, so take your medicine if you're an allergy sufferer! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/0AA7fWyE0t — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 16, 2024

We will see up and down temperatures for most of next week. The coolest days will be Monday and Tuesday with a blustery wind and temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We'll see variable clouds with some sunshine. The wind will make temperatures feel colder. It's not even out of the question we get a passing sprinkle or flurry Tuesday.

Temperatures briefly warm up on Wednesday to near 60 degrees. A strong cold front will cross the area late Wednesday bringing another shot of chilly weather Thursday into Friday.

5-DAY FORECAST: We have a beautiful Saint Patrick's Day ahead of us. After Sunday, we'll have a blast of cooler air Monday into Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Milder weather returns Wednesday, but chilly air returns for the finish of the week. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/OC8TgrHRYv — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 16, 2024

Right now, we'll be keeping a close eye on next Saturday. An area of low pressure may track along the eastern seaboard bringing rain and wind. Right now it's too early to determine how much this storm may or may not impact us. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to next weekend.