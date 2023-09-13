Maryland Weather: Morning conditions improve as storms push east

BALTIMORE -- Wicomico County is still under a FLASH FLOOD WARNING this morning until 6 AM.

Most of the rain has cleared out this morning. Showers and storms pushed west to east overnight leaving behind clouds and more chances at showers in their wake.

A few more showers are possible for the early morning hours of Wednesday, but following this, we will see skies begin to clear and conditions improve.

Partly sunny skies are expected with temperatures failing to meet average for the afternoon.

The 70s and low 80s will settle in for highs the next few days thanks to a cold front. Conditions are looking very mild and comfortable through the end of the workweek.

Thursday and Friday look fantastic! We'll see Canadian high pressure which will bring us an extended stretch of comfortable weather with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Still keeping and eye on the tropics and the Atlantic as storms are still brewing. Currently, our focus is on Hurricane "Lee", which is a category 3 storm. "Lee" will likely parallel the East Coast of the United States as it curves northward.

The storm is expected to continue to generate large swells and dangerous rip currents to Maryland and Delaware beaches the rest of this week into the weekend. Right now, it appears Maryland will see no direct impacts from "Lee."

People along the eastern New England coastline and parts of southeast Canada will need to continue to watch the forecast path of "Lee", as the storm has a higher chance of giving them possible direct impacts.

Nice, warm, and sunny weather will continue into this upcoming weekend with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.