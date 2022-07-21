Maryland Weather: Thursday is an Alert Day due to heat & storms

BALTIMORE -- Today is a #WJZAlertDay for extreme heat and humidity.

Highs are reaching mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees.

There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we have will likely be severe.

The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, where the Storm Prediction Center has given a marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging winds are the main threat.

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County in MD until 4:00pm EDT. https://t.co/89fizSXM9r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 21, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dorchester County until 4:45 p.m. A warning was issued for for parts of southern and central Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties, but it expired at 4 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor, parts of southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore until 8 p.m. Overnight temps will only fall to the low-to-mid 70s.

Heat illnesses are a concern today with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values up to 108 degrees.

An intense dose of heat and humidity on this #WJZAlertDay!

Keep these tips in mind to keep you and your family safe.

That includes your pets of course!#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/eANIW4eM8j — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 21, 2022

Here are some tips for staying safe in the heat:

If you can, limit your time outdoors

If you need to be out, take plenty of breaks in the shade and A/C

Stay hydrated with plenty of water

Never leave pets or kids in cars, even with the windows down. Temperatures can be 30° to 40° hotter inside your car

Keep pets inside. If it's too hot for us, it's too hot for them

Reschedule exercise or move it inside to the A/C

Friday will continue hot with highs in the mid-90s, but the heat and humidity really crank up a notch this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity will be higher on Sunday, so another Alert Day has been issued due to the expected heat index reaching 100 degrees to 110 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area Monday, with a thunderstorm threat and cooler temperatures to follow for Tuesday. Right now it is too early to determine whether we will have severe weather next week.