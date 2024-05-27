Weather Alert Day for severe holiday storms in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Your Memorial Day is shaping up to be a busy weather day. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for the possibility of severe storms.

Storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk for severe storms would be during the afternoon & evening hours.

The intensity and coverage of the storms will depend on how our morning plays out. It we end up with a decent amount of showers during the first half of the day, that would hamper the threat for severe storms this afternoon. So far, it seems like we will stay relatively dry through lunchtime, leaving the strong storm potential in tact.

Tuesday could see a few leftover stray thunderstorms, but most of the day is quiet.

Wednesday looks like another busy weather day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms may have gusty winds and small hail.

We finally transition to a calm and bright weather pattern on Thursday and it seems to hold into at least the start of next weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the 70s.