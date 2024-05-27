ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch until 11 PM

BALTIMORE -- Tornado watch has been issued for central and northeastern Maryland until 11 PM. Evening severe storms are possible.

TORNADO WATCH: A tornado watch has been issued for most of central and northeastern Maryland until 11 PM. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms with damaging winds & hail possible. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware this evening. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/l54QIQJFNh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 27, 2024

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carroll, Howard, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Cecil, and Anne Arundel counties until 11 PM:

So far widespread clouds, showers, and thunderstorms throughout this Memorial Day have limited our severe weather potential.

There is some partial clearing that is moving into the area, which means the severe weather threat is not over yet. The greatest chance for a few additional strong to severe thunderstorms would be across central and northeast Maryland.

The main impacts from these storms would be heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and possible damaging winds. There still is some slight rotation in the atmosphere, so a stray tornado cannot be ruled out. Please stay weather aware and have several ways to get warnings.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES: Here's our latest thinking. Storms will be isolated to widely scattered 4 PM through 10 PM. Not everywhere gets storms this evening, but places that do could see damaging winds, hail, & stray tornado. Threat quickly ends after 10p. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Vjb1k0hJ17 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 27, 2024

Look for storms and clouds to exit overnight with falling levels of humidity. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS BEFORE 10 PM: While the evening isn't a washout, we do have a chance of a few passing showers & isolated severe storms through 10 PM. After that we should start to dry and clear out. Temperatures are comfortable overnight with falling humidity. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/JdRmwhia1q — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 27, 2024

Tuesday will start off sunny, but we will see building clouds and the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Not every neighborhood will get wet. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be another day where we get morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The storms on Wednesday afternoon could have heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs will top out in the upper 70s & lower 80s.

MARYLAND 3-DAY WEATHER: Sun to a few PM showers & isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of gusty PM storms Wednesday. Thursday has a mix of clouds & some sunshine. A brief shower possible, but overall breezy & comfortable. Late week looks GORGEOUS! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/rrDrolz1rl — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 27, 2024

Behind the disturbance, Thursday looks breezy and comfortable with highs in the middle 70s. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible, but most places should stay dry. Friday and Saturday look dry, sunny, and nice with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Right now, next week looks pretty nice. There could be a stray sprinkle or shower Sunday, but even if it does rain, the showers will be very scattered and light. Outdoor plans are a go for this week as of now.