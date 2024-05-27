ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch until 11 PM
BALTIMORE -- Tornado watch has been issued for central and northeastern Maryland until 11 PM. Evening severe storms are possible.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carroll, Howard, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Cecil, and Anne Arundel counties until 11 PM:
So far widespread clouds, showers, and thunderstorms throughout this Memorial Day have limited our severe weather potential.
There is some partial clearing that is moving into the area, which means the severe weather threat is not over yet. The greatest chance for a few additional strong to severe thunderstorms would be across central and northeast Maryland.
The main impacts from these storms would be heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and possible damaging winds. There still is some slight rotation in the atmosphere, so a stray tornado cannot be ruled out. Please stay weather aware and have several ways to get warnings.
Look for storms and clouds to exit overnight with falling levels of humidity. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.
Tuesday will start off sunny, but we will see building clouds and the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Not every neighborhood will get wet. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.
Wednesday will be another day where we get morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The storms on Wednesday afternoon could have heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs will top out in the upper 70s & lower 80s.
Behind the disturbance, Thursday looks breezy and comfortable with highs in the middle 70s. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible, but most places should stay dry. Friday and Saturday look dry, sunny, and nice with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Right now, next week looks pretty nice. There could be a stray sprinkle or shower Sunday, but even if it does rain, the showers will be very scattered and light. Outdoor plans are a go for this week as of now.