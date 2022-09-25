Maryland Weather: Afternoon severe storms prompt an Alert Day Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.

A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front is on the way.

Unfortunately the collision of these two air masses will mean very active weather during the second half of our Sunday.

The first round of storms arrives between 1 and 3pm.

Of course that's the time when most of us will watching our Ravens take on the Patriots.

While the Ravens could see a few showers during game time in New England, here at home there's the possibility for damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

It seems like there is a bit of a break before another round of storms arrives between 5-7pm.

Evening storms are certainly possible in Central Maryland, but the strongest and heaviest action seems to be further south.

We dry out late tonight with much calmer weather on deck for the work week.

Monday will be a very bright day with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.