Maryland News

Maryland Weather: Mild Temperatures With Showers On Deck

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- If you've enjoyed the mild temperatures we've had lately, then you'll be glad to know we've got more of the same this Tuesday.

It's mostly cloudy outside with 7- to 16-mph winds blowing in from the south. Temperatures remain unseasonably mild, and we'll see a high near 62 degrees.

But keep your umbrella and jacket handy because the forecast calls for showers. There's a 90% chance of precipitation, primarily between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. But it's likely we'll continue to see showers overnight, mainly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Expect rainfall amounts totaling a quarter of an inch through Wednesday morning.

Two low-pressure systems are tracking northwest of our area, the first system from Tuesday into Wednesday and the second from Thursday into Friday.

High pressure will return for Saturday, followed by a wave of low pressure that will pass to the south on Sunday.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM

