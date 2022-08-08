Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A typical hot & humid August day in store

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning weather
BALTIMORE -- A typical hot and humid August day is in store Monday. 

The high temperature, at 94 degrees, is above normal but not unexpected for this time of summer, says First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams. 

With the humidity, it could feel like the upper- 90s this afternoon. 

While the heat is a factor Monday, there's no heat advisory in place in the Baltimore area. We could see isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m.

There's more chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night between 9 and 11 p.m. 

It heats up a little more Tuesday with a  high near 94, and heat index values as high as 103, according to the National Weather Service. 

