Maryland Weather: A frigid Purple Friday, sun in store

BALTIMORE -- Our Purple Friday starts with temps well in the 20s, but sunshine is in store. A very chilly start for your morning commute.

Low to mid-20s will be likely west of I-95 with upper 20s to near 30 near the Chesapeake Bay in the morning, but temperatures will get up to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

With no wind chill, the temperatures will be true and accurate.

Very chilly start for your morning commute. Mid 20s now with highs in the low 50s. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert. pic.twitter.com/urNphWYOJY — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 2, 2022

Clouds will thicken overnight Friday with chances for rain arriving by Saturday morning.

Showers should end by mid to late morning Saturday with only a stray shower possible through the afternoon.

Clearing skies are expected by late afternoon with temperatures dropping once again overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the wake of the front.

Sunny skies and highs in the 40s can be expected on Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start dry with increasing clouds later Monday. Chance for showers will return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday with temps in the 50s for highs.