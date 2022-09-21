Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A comfy, sunny last day of summer

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region is in for a sunny and comfortable last full day of summer.

Morning temps are in the low to mid-60s and we're headed for the mid-80s this afternoon.  

The arrival of fall Thursday comes with a big cooldown. Fall officially arrives at 9:04 PM on Thursday and this happens to be the day when we transition to cooler temps.

Friday, we will likely have time to get to around 80° before a cold front arrives around lunchtime.

The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but by the evening, we'll be dry with clouds clearing out. Winds will pick up in the wake of the front and that will help things to feel even chiller.

Friday is our first full day of Fall, and you will feel the crisp new season as you're out and about. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60s despite abundant sunshine! 

Saturday, we make our way into the low 70s with low 80s making a comeback on Sunday.

