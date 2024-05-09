Maryland voters say 'it matters' as early voting comes to end

BALTIMORE - Early voting in Maryland is coming to a close, and now, we are just days away from Primary elections.

Even in the wet weather, some candidates stopped by polling locations on Thursday to cast some last-minute minute early votes

"The more that you come out and do it, get people do not have to everybody crowd in at the last minute on Election Day," said Baltimore resident Jim Fendler.

Fendler was one of hundreds of voters who cast their ballots for the 2024 Primary Presidential Election at The League for People with Disabilities — a busy polling location in East Baltimore.

"There are people that have died for us to have a right to vote," said Baltimore resident Jackie Fitzhugh.

Fitzhugh told WJZ that voting has always been a priority for her and her family.

"I am just hoping that the children of today, the young people of today, hear this and they know how important it is to vote," said Fitzhugh.

"Early exposure in early education will encourage them to carry on the process and not be, you know, in a silo and not understand the importance of voting," said Baltimore resident Ronald Miles.

As of May 8, 2024, here's a look at unofficial early voting turnout by county, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections:

Baltimore City - 10,611

Baltimore County - 18,137

Anne Arundel Co. - 9,130

Howard Co. - 7,437

Harford Co. - 6,342

Cecil Co. - 2,775

Voters are weighing in on a slew of statewide and local races —including a Senate and House race with a full list of contenders.

"This is the one chance that we have to find the people that want to represent us, for our city for our state for our country," said Fendler.

Baltimore City voters are keeping a close eye on the race for mayor and city council president, as well as councilmember seats.

"It's not on personality it is on issues and challenges that's going to affect our people," said Miles.

Unregistered residents can still register to vote and can vote any voting center in the county they reside on Primary Election Day.

"It matters. Do not say it doesn't because it actually does. It makes a difference," said Fitzhugh.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

Maryland voter can still vote in-person on Primary Election Day which is on May 14.