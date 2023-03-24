Maryland unemployment rate hits record low 2.9%, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland lost 3,900 jobs last month and the state's unemployment rate dipped below 3%, the lowest it's been since the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics began publishing estimates for Maryland in 1976, the Maryland Department of Labor said Friday.

"We continue to see historic lows in the unemployment rate. This trend underscores the importance of bringing people back into the workforce and ensuring they have the skills they need to thrive in our economy," said Secretary of Labor Portia Wu in a statement.

Maryland's 2.9% unemployment rate is tied with Colorado, Iowa and Kansas for the 14th lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. North Dakota and South Dakota top the list at 2.1%.

The state labor department said the business services sector gained experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,300 jobs, followed by "other services" (2,000) and government (100).

The department said sectors that saw the biggest declines were Leisure and Hospitality (2,900); Private Education and Health Services (2,900); and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (2,200), along with Mining and Logging, and Construction (400); Financial Activities (300); Information (300); and Manufacturing (300).