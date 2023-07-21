Maryland unemployment rate hits record low 2.0% after 4,700 jobs added in June

BALTIMORE — Maryland gained 4,700 jobs in June, and the overall unemployment rate decreased to a record low of 2.0%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's June jobs report.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The mining, logging and construction sectors saw the most growth with an increase of 3,900 jobs.

Some sectors that saw a decline were trade, transportation, and utilities with a loss of 2,200 jobs, Information lost 800 jobs and Manufacturing lost 600 jobs.

June is the fifth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment for Maryland.

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website.