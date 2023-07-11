Watch CBS News
Maryland Transportation Authority: Southbound lanes of I-95 shut down due to vehicle fire

Maryland Transportation Authority: Southbound lanes of I-95 shut down due to vehicle fire
BALTIMORE -- A vehicle fire on I-95 has led to the shutdown of the interstate's southbound lanes, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The southbound lanes are shut down around Exit 57, which is the exit for O'Donnell Street, transportation officials said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is urging drivers to choose alternative routes to their destinations.

July 11, 2023

