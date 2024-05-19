Maryland tourism celebrated with week-long events, promoting everything state has to offer

BALTIMORE -- A week-long celebration of Maryland tourism is underway with organizations welcoming visitors and promoting everything our state has to offer.

Through May 25, the Maryland Tourism Coalition is acknowledging National Travel and Tourism Week.

"Where we're celebrating the tourism industry, especially coming out of COVID this year, we're really focusing on the economic impact of tourism to our state," said Executive Director of Maryland Tourism Coalition Ruth Toomey.

The mission is to stimulate economic growth, cultivate vibrant communities, create quality job opportunities and inspire new businesses in Maryland.

Toomey told WJZ that tourism has still not fully recovered from the pandemic.

"We still have a loss of jobs that have come out of COVID," Toomey said. "There's a lot of businesses that have ended up closing, which is sad to see people still are not out full force. I think there's still a lot of room to grow."

In 2022, Maryland attracted 43.5 million visitors, who in turn funneled $19.4 billion into the local economy, according to Tourism Economic.

"Maryland offers everything from the ocean to the mountains," Toomey said. "There's something for everybody, whether you like the upward parks, do you want to go to the beach? Do a wine trail? For the kids, there's the National Aquarium. There's the Baltimore Zoo. We've got the Science Center. There's things all around the state, no matter what age you are to go out and see."

There are a series of events and promotions celebrating this special week.

Maryland Travel & Tourism Week Events Include:

May 20 – May 24: Faces of Tourism – MTC will feature five different Faces of Tourism throughout the week on social media as a campaign that highlights personal stories of tourism professionals and how they got their start in this exciting field.

– MTC will feature five different Faces of Tourism throughout the week on social media as a campaign that highlights personal stories of tourism professionals and how they got their start in this exciting field. May 20, Baltimore Convention Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.- Join MTC, Maryland Office of Tourism, Visit Baltimore, media and industry partners as Governor Moore officially proclaims Maryland Travel and Tourism Week and kicks-off National Travel & Tourism Week. (10-10:30 a.m.) And, then guests are invited to stay for a special networking event that includes a tour of the Convention Center, remarks from local dignitaries and refreshments. (fee for event; 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.)

Join MTC, Maryland Office of Tourism, Visit Baltimore, media and industry partners as Governor Moore officially proclaims Maryland Travel and Tourism Week and kicks-off National Travel & Tourism Week. (10-10:30 a.m.) And, then guests are invited to stay for a special networking event that includes a tour of the Convention Center, remarks from local dignitaries and refreshments. (fee for event; 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.) May 21, Women of Hospitality Conference, American Visionary Art Museum, 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.- The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) presents a conference highlighting a day of discussion, growth, and empowerment at the Women of Hospitality Conference. Themes include femininity in the workplace, how to confidently become your own boss, how to become a leader, the ins and outs of social media, the importance of diversity, community involvement, and overall growth, among other topics. For more information and to register, visit https://www.marylandrestaurants.com/women-of-hospitality.