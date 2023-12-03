Maryland to play Auburn in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins are going bowling.

The Terps (7-5) will play Auburn (6-6) in the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is slated to kick off at 2 p.m.

This will be Maryland's 30th bowl appearance.

"We're excited to be selected to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl," said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. "This will be our third straight year participating in a bowl game, which is a credit to our players and the consistency we're building within our program. We're excited to get back out on the practice field and continue the development of our players before we travel to Nashville to take on a really good Auburn team."

This will be the Terps third-straight bowl appearance. They defeated Virginia Tech, 54-10, in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl and No. 23 NC State, 16-12, in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense (393.8 points per game) and leads the league in passing yards per game with 284.8. Auburn (6-6) leads the all-time series with Maryland, 2-1, however, the teams have not met since the 1983 season.

The Terps have not faced an SEC team in a bowl game since 2002, when Maryland defeated Tennessee, 30-3, in the Peach Bowl.