Maryland Terrapins to play Iowa State to open NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins are headed back to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament for the 14th year in a row.

The Terps (19-13) earned the No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 22 in Palo Alto, California. The winner will take on either No. 2 seed Stanford or No. 15 seed Norfolk State.

This is the Terrapins' 20th NCAA Tournament under head coach Brenda Frese in her 22 seasons in College Park. 

Under Frese, Maryland is 41-17 (.707) in the NCAA Tournament and 53-29 (.646) in 30 total appearances. 

Last year, the Terrapins advanced to their 11th Elite Eight and seventh under Frese. She has led Maryland to 11 Sweet Sixteens, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA Championship. 

Adam Thompson

First published on March 17, 2024 / 9:39 PM EDT

