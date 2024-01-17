Maryland Terrapins lose to Ohio State women 84-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry added 17 and No. 18 Ohio State turned back Maryland 84-76 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to lead by seven, the biggest lead of the game to that point, and the Terrapins never got closer than four. Ohio State made 10 if 19 shots and 8 of 14 free throws in the final period and led by 10 three times.

Cotie McMahon had 14 points and matched Thierry's nine rebounds for Ohio State (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Celeste Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon had 10 with five assists. Sheldon was 3-of-10 shooting and made her three baskets in a one-minute span that helped turn a four-point lead into a 77-67 lead with 1:55 to play.

Jakia Brown-Turner, Bri McDaniel and reserve Lavender Briggs all had 16 points for the Terrapins (11-6, 3-3). Shyanne Sellers had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Maryland had the biggest lead of the first half, five points, but the Terrapins only led 39-37 at the break. McDaniel had 13 points and Brown-Turner 10 for the Terps, who shot 50%. The Buckeyes went 2 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 41%.

Brown-Turner's layup made it 46-41 for Maryland, but a 10-2 run later in the third quarter had Ohio State up 56-52. The Buckeyes took a 56-55 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ohio State shot 51.5% in the second half but was just 11 of 20 from the foul line. Maryland shot 34% but made 11 of 12 free throws.

The Buckeyes play No. 2 Iowa at home on Sunday on national television. Illinois is at Maryland on Saturday.

