Maryland Terrapins display impressive performances at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maryland Terrapins are well-represented at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The Terps have seven players participating in the NFL Combine. That's the school's largest number since 1987.

Defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks took part today and the duo impressed.

Banks, a projected first-round pick, had the third-best broad jump for a cornerback ever at 11 feet and 4 inches.

The third best for a corner at the combine... EVER



Baltimore built. Maryland made https://t.co/lUcx5fKIOF — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 3, 2023

Banks followed that up with a 42-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash.

His teammate, Jakorian Bennett, was just as impressive. Bennett posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump as well as an 11-foot and one-inch broad jump. But Bennett also flashed his speed. Running a 4.30 40-yard dash—the second fastest at this year's combine.

Jakorian Bennett is having an incredible draft season



4.30 in the 40. Stud pic.twitter.com/C1rYxaXRa1 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 3, 2023

The speed the Terps duo displayed today has some arguing they are the fastest pair of cornerback teammates in NFL Combine history.

Terp speed is no joke pic.twitter.com/WJsVaQiEiq — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 3, 2023

The performances by Banks and Bennett will help their draft stocks. Those performances have been the buzz among many in Indianapolis.

When you look at your phones and you’re the two most athletic corners in the draft 😃



The Terps are dominating the combine today pic.twitter.com/YqajMkPZWx — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 3, 2023

Tomorrow, the combine will feature quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The Terps will have wide receivers Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus and Jacob Copeland participating in drills. The NFL combine runs through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.