Maryland Terrapins 2024 football schedule includes home game vs. Big Ten newcomer USC
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins football team will welcome in new Big Ten foe USC to College Park during the 2024 season.
Next year's schedule was released on Thursday, which also includes a trip to Oregon, another newcomer to the conference.
Maryland opens the 2024 season at home against UConn on Aug. 31, followed by a conference home game against Michigan State.
The Terps have non-conference games at Virginia and at home against Villanova.
Next season, they will play host in conference to Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, Rutgers and Iowa.
Maryland Football 2024 Schedule
August 31 UConn
September 7 Michigan State
September 14 at Virginia
September 21 Villanova
September 28 at Indiana
October 12 Northwestern
October 19 USC
October 26 at Minnesota
November 9 at Oregon
November 16 Rutgers
November 23 Iowa
November 30 at Penn State
for more features.