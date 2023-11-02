Watch CBS News
Maryland Terrapins 2024 football schedule includes home game vs. Big Ten newcomer USC

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday afternoon news update (11/2/2023)
Your Thursday afternoon news update (11/2/2023) 02:11

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins football team will welcome in new Big Ten foe USC to College Park during the 2024 season.

Next year's schedule was released on Thursday, which also includes a trip to Oregon, another newcomer to the conference.

Maryland opens the 2024 season at home against UConn on Aug. 31, followed by a conference home game against Michigan State.

The Terps have non-conference games at Virginia and at home against Villanova.

Next season, they will play host in conference to Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, Rutgers and Iowa.

Maryland Football 2024 Schedule

August 31                         UConn
September 7                    Michigan State
September 14                  at Virginia
September 21                  Villanova
September 28                  at Indiana
October 12                       Northwestern
October 19                       USC
October 26                       at Minnesota
November 9                     at Oregon
November 16                   Rutgers
November 23                   Iowa
November 30                   at Penn State

First published on November 2, 2023 / 6:44 PM EDT

