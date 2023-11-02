Maryland Terrapins 2024 football schedule includes home game vs. Big Ten newcomer USC

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins football team will welcome in new Big Ten foe USC to College Park during the 2024 season.

Next year's schedule was released on Thursday, which also includes a trip to Oregon, another newcomer to the conference.

Maryland opens the 2024 season at home against UConn on Aug. 31, followed by a conference home game against Michigan State.

The Terps have non-conference games at Virginia and at home against Villanova.

Next season, they will play host in conference to Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, Rutgers and Iowa.

Maryland Football 2024 Schedule

August 31 UConn

September 7 Michigan State

September 14 at Virginia

September 21 Villanova

September 28 at Indiana

October 12 Northwestern

October 19 USC

October 26 at Minnesota

November 9 at Oregon

November 16 Rutgers

November 23 Iowa

November 30 at Penn State