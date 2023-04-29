Maryland Terrapin Jaelyn Duncan drafted by Tennessee Titans

BALTIMORE -- The Tennessee Titans drafted Maryland Terrapin Jaelyn Duncan on Saturday, according to University of Maryland staff.

Duncan was selected with the ninth pick of the sixth round. He was number 186 overall, university staff said.

He is the first Maryland offensive lineman to be drafted since Derwin Gray in 2019, according to University of Maryland staff.

The offensive linebacker weighs 320 pounds and is 6'6" tall, according to his University of Maryland profile page.

He hails from New Carrollton, Maryland, and graduated from the St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Duncan did not start playing football until he was 14 years old, per his profile page.

Duncan joins Chad Ryland, Deonte Banks, and Jakorian Bennett—Maryland Terrapins who were all selected by professional football teams during the draft, according to University of Maryland staff.

That is the most Maryland players selected in a single draft since four Terrapins were chosen in 2019, university staff said.