Maryland Terrapin Chad Ryland drafted by New England Patriots in 2023 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE -- University of Maryland kicker Chad Ryland was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Ryland was the tenth pick of the fourth round and number 112 overall, according to University of Maryland staff.

Ryland joins Jaelyn Duncan, Deonte Banks, and Jakorian Bennett—Maryland Terrapins who were all selected by professional football teams during the draft, staff said.

Ryland is the first kicker drafted from Maryland since Dan Plocki was selected in 1989, according to University of Maryland staff.