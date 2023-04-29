Watch CBS News
Sports

Maryland Terrapin Chad Ryland drafted by New England Patriots in 2023 NFL Draft

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- University of Maryland kicker Chad Ryland was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Ryland was the tenth pick of the fourth round and number 112 overall, according to University of Maryland staff.

Ryland joins Jaelyn Duncan, Deonte Banks, and Jakorian Bennett—Maryland Terrapins who were all selected by professional football teams during the draft, staff said.

Ryland is the first kicker drafted from Maryland since Dan Plocki was selected in 1989, according to University of Maryland staff.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.