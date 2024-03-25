Maryland teens charged with hate crime after harassing classmate, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Three 13-year-old boys from Maryland have been charged with a hate crime and harassment after allegedly hounding a classmate with Nazi symbolism for months, the Calvert County State's Attorney said Monday.

The suspects, students at Plum Point Middle School in Huntingtown, displayed swastikas, made Nazi salutes, and directed offensive comments to the classmate, according to charging documents.

The victim reported the bullying after several months of the harassment, which started last December, officials said.

The charges will be forwarded to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. It was not immediately clear if the teenagers had been arrested.

Calvert County State's Attorney Robert Harvey called on parents, educators and other community leaders to educate their children about religious persecution.

"Maryland was founded on the principle of religious toleration," Harvey said in a statement. "It is frankly astonishing that nearly 400 years later some people continue to persecute others based upon their religion.