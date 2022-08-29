Watch CBS News
Maryland teachers get free Dunkin' coffee Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Class is in session across Maryland, and Dunkin' wants to express its gratitude to those educators who are up bright and early to nurture young minds.

At participating locations across the state, the coffee company is offering free medium coffee to educators this Thursday. 

There's no catch or purchase required to redeem your coffee, hot or iced. 

