Maryland teachers are increasingly turning to this surprising summer side hustle

School teachers are five times more likely than other full-time employees to have another gig.

In fact, 16% of America's public school teachers are working second jobs or side hustles outside of the school environment. And for educators under 30, that number jumps to as much as 26%.

Despite being among America's most educated workers, teachers earn, on average, far less than others with similar degrees. Add in rising housing costs and a 5 percent inflationary increase in the price of goods, and a teacher's stagnant salary is not keeping pace with the current cost of living in the United States.

To help make ends meet, teachers are turning to hosting on Airbnb as an option to help supplement their income during summer months and beyond.

Your Next Airbnb Host Might Be a Teacher

While teachers are on their summer vacation, more than 16,000 of them will be checking travelers into their summer getaways. Educators are increasingly turning to Airbnb as a side hustle, with a 10% increase in teacher hosts joining the platform in the past year.

Kansas, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, and New Mexico have the highest percentages of teacher hosts.

One such educator is Nashville, Tennessee's Lori Madden, now one of Airbnb's top teacher hosts, who says it was one of her best decisions. "I immediately had steady extra income, as well as the company of others in my home," shares Madden. "As a teacher, many of us have some sort of side hustle, and I'm grateful to say Airbnb is mine. It's been a tremendous blessing to me in a multitude of ways."

Teachers' Earnings Are Growing; On Airbnb, That Is

According to a report from The Economic Policy Institute, for over 25 years, the average weekly wages of teachers have been relatively flat when adjusted for inflation. Since 1996, weekly pay for teachers has increased by only $29, while other college graduates' salary has increased by $445 per week over that same time period.

Teachers' earnings on Airbnb, though, grow yearly. Last year, U.S. hosts who self-identified as teachers collectively earned more than $330 million renting their properties on Airbnb, an increase of nearly 20% from the previous year. During the summer months, one of the highest overall rental periods on the platform, teachers collectively earned $100 million.

"Hosting on Airbnb has been a lucrative endeavor for my fiance and I and has allowed us to experience a taste of entrepreneurship through Airbnb's platform. It has been a pleasure hosting our guests, and we have enjoyed providing them with a safe and comfortable refuge during their travels. We plan to continue hosting on Airbnb to help fund our retirement," explains Rebecca Williams, an Elementary School ESL Teacher in St. Louis, Missouri.

Saying Aloha To Guests and Increased Income

Over 25% of U.S. teachers on the platform are private room hosts, like Diwa Conner. A Fourth Grade teacher on the Big Island of Hawaii, she has been an Airbnb host for six years. Her one-bedroom suite with its own entrance is filled with fresh Hawaiian flowers from their 1-acre lush property and is only three miles from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

"We love living in paradise, but it comes with its challenges. The mortgage is expensive, and bills are high, leaving us with limited funds each month. I turned to hosting on Airbnb to make extra money on the side," Connor shares. "The additional income has helped us afford our monthly mortgage and save for our family's winter and summer vacations, allowing us to travel all over the world."

This Side Hustle Has A Whole Host of Benefits

Airbnb earnings help provide a meaningful boost in income when class is not in session and can help cover household bills, pay for everyday expenses, and fund hobbies outside of the classroom. According to top teacher hosts, this second job brings additional benefits beyond financial ones.

"I love meeting folks from everywhere imaginable and providing them with a special place to stay while supplementing my income, caring for my property, and incrementally adding beauty, function, and equity to my favorite destination: Home," explains Michael Cromie from Portland, Oregon. "Being an Airbnb Host has helped me stay positive, hopeful, and optimistic as a senior citizen," he says.

"The additional income we earn has allowed my husband to retire early, and I'll be retiring as well in a few months. Providing hospitality to guests and sharing our beautiful and serene property with visitors from around the world brings us so much joy," adds Carolyn Albright, Elementary School Teacher in Lehighton, Pennsylvania.

"We love giving people the opportunity to see Iowa differently instead of as just a state to drive through to get to their destination. Guests frequently see wild turkeys, deer, birds, and other wildlife in our backyard," says Katy Severe, host in Des Moines, Iowa.

"When we bought our first home, it had a storage shed in the backyard that was initially modified into a music space. Once Airbnb became more popular, we realized that with a central location in a city like Austin, Airbnb made a lot of sense. We further modified the space and created a studio Airbnb with access to all Austin has to offer," shares high school teacher Robert Becker.

"Hosting on Airbnb has had a huge impact on our lives as it has afforded us the opportunity to travel throughout the states much more than we were able to do before, including trips to Disneyworld with our two wonderful children," he concludes.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)