Proposed bill would require Baltimore City schools to report on student absenteeism

New bill seeks to find cause of student absenteeism in Baltimore City schools

BALTIMORE -- A bill proposed Monday would require Baltimore City schools to analyze attendance data from the 2023-24 school year in an effort to address student absenteeism.

Absenteeism has been a growing issue since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 introduced many students to remote learning. Many students found it difficult to return to in-person learning after restrictions were lifted.

According to a January 2024 report from the Maryland Department of Education, attendance rates dropped about 3% since 2016 and chronic absenteeism increased by more than 10%.

The report shows Baltimore City schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the state at 54% for the 2023 school year. Howard County saw the lowest numbers with 18%.

During a city council meeting on Monday, the Study and Report – Absences in Baltimore City Schools bill was introduced.

The bill would require the city's public school system to prepare a report that explores the causes of student absenteeism in an effort to find solutions to barriers that students may be facing.

The report would analyze data from the 2023-24 school year, including the economic class of students, transportation availability and parental involvement.

The bill would also require the school district to collaborate with city agencies in proposing recommendations to address the causes of absenteeism found in the report.

The bill will be reviewed by The Education, Youth, and Older Adults Committee.

Efforts to address absenteeism

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott initiated a friendly competition between schools in an effort to address absenteeism at the beginning of the 2024 school year.

The "Mayor's Attendance Challenge" encourages students to be on time every day. The ongoing initiative recognizes schools that make the most progress in improving attendance.

"Consistent attendance is one of the most significant markers of a student's achievement, connection in school, and success in future grades or their future outside of school," Mayor Scott said. "The COVID-19 pandemic had such a deep impact on kids of all ages, and we're continuing to overcome the obstacles that it placed on students across the city."

In September 2024, the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) showed that Baltimore County saw the greatest improvement in reducing chronic absenteeism.