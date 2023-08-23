Maryland state trooper retires after allegedly sharing racially insensitive photo

BALTIMORE - Leaders spoke out in Maryland's capital after a state trooper who allegedly shared a racially insensitive photo was allowed to retire.

The Caucus of African-American leaders held a press conference Wednesday outside the governor's mansion in Annapolis.

The image in question is too graphic to show on the air but can be described as a racist pornographic photo of George Floyd.

According to Maryland State Police, the trooper in question was investigated, charged and prosecuted.

"Under the leadership of Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., the Maryland Department of State Police is committed to working in partnership both to address any issues that do not meet the Department's professional standards and to ensure that every member of the Department understands that bias and racism will not be tolerated," Maryland State Police said in a statement.

Ultimately, the trooper was allowed to retire with restrictions.

"Waived his right to an appeal and additional proceedings in conjunction with the charges, which guarantees that his case cannot be overturned; he has also acknowledged that his retirement is not in good standing, which prohibits (the trooper) from receiving his retired police identification or a retirement badge," state police said.

The Caucus expressed disappointment over the trooper's ability to retire instead of being fired. The group called for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to address it.

"I want the governor to denounce this photograph, to say that as long as he is the governor of the state of Maryland, any employee that engages in this type of activity will be fired," said Carl Snowden. "Not allowed to retire, but fired.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota in May 2020, which sparked protests against police brutality.