Maryland State Police: Man stopped in stolen car person of interest in New Jersey homicide investigation

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in New Jersey, according to authorities.

They detained Everoy Morrison, 44, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Morrison was found driving in a stolen silver BMW with New Jersey registration plates near the intersection of Bel Air Road and I-695, troopers said.

The vehicle was allegedly taken from a residence in Roselle, New Jersey, where the owner of the vehicle, Keisha Morrison, and her daughter were found dead, according to authorities.

Morrison is currently in Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting extradition to New Jersey, troopers said.

It is unclear if or how Everoy Morrison is related to Keisha Morrison and her daughter.